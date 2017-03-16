Porter to join University of Vermont Health Network

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) - Members of Porter Medical Center in Middlebury have voted to join the University of Vermont Health Network.

The affiliation will go into effect in April.

Vermont Public Radio reports the affiliation will improve access to specialists and allow for a new medical office building and other facility improvements.

Porter's CEO, Dr. Fred Kniffin, says the change will help stabilize the hospital's financial situation by allowing it to save money on expenses such as supplies, compliance and legal services.

Last year, Porter laid off nurses and said it had lost $11 million since 2012. Some doctors and the CEO resigned. Kniffin says the hospital lost about half its primary workforce and has since replaced those providers.

He says he doesn't expect any job losses with the affiliation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.