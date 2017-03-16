Interest in reopening Santa's Land park

PUTNEY, Vt. (AP) - A Connecticut man is interested in owning and reopening a holiday-themed park in Vermont that was the subject of an animal cruelty investigation.

Santa's Land in Putney closed and the former owner and caretaker pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges after some animals were found dead on the park's grounds in the winter of 2013-2014.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports David Haversat, of Oxford, Connecticut, a magician and auction house co-owner, says he's been actively pursuing the property, which went through foreclosure proceedings and is currently in probate court.

Last July, Haversat went before the Putney Development Review Board to seek approval for the re-opening of the park. He says he wants to restore it to the way it was in years past.

The park was founded in 1957.

