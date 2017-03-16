Vt. lawmakers, state leaders criticize Trump's budget

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's congressional delegation and state leaders are criticizing President Donald Trump's budget.

Trump unveiled a $1.15 trillion budget Thursday that would slash many domestic programs to finance a big increase for the military and make a down payment on a U.S.-Mexico border wall. Vermont lawmakers are especially wary of cuts to lake cleanup programs.

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders called it morally obscene and bad economic policy. Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy says the Trump budget is a "hasty list of appallingly unbalanced, short-sighted, politically driven priorities." Democratic Rep. Peter Welch said it is an "Americans last" budget and that Congress will write the budget, not President Trump.

Vermont House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe harshly criticized the proposal said they will carefully watch developments in Congress.

