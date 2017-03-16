Hearings scheduled for NH moose hunt permits, lowest in years

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has scheduled two public hearings on its proposal to issue 51 moose hunting permits this year, the lowest number since the state started its current lottery system in 1988.

The first hearing is scheduled Thursday, March 30, at department headquarters in Concord at 6:30 p.m. The second is on Tuesday, April 4, at the regional office in Lancaster at 6:30 p.m.

Permits have declined in recent years, partly because of the impact of parasites, both winter tick and brainworm, on moose. Last year, 71 lottery permits were issued at the June lottery.

Written comments must be received by April 11. The Fish and Game Commission is scheduled to vote on the proposal April 12 before it's submitted to a legislative committee.

