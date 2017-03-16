Hassan, Shaheen attack Trump's budget

By MICHAEL CASEY

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Members of New Hampshire's Democratic congressional delegation say that Republican President Donald Trump's budget would be a disaster for the state's economy, the public education system and its senior citizens.

On Thursday, Trump unveiled a $1.15 trillion budget that cuts many domestic programs, includes a big increase for the military as well as a down payment on a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said the budget was "built for corporate special interests, not hard-working families and small businesses." She also complained it undermined the state's efforts to combat the opioid crisis and the fight against climate change.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said the budget should "immediately go back to the drawing board," adding that it will hurt "the health and well-being of Granite Staters and would be particularly devastating for seniors."

