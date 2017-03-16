2 men accused of forgery before NH school board election

SUNAPEE, N.H. (AP) - Two men have been accused of altering an email sent by a school board candidate right before elections last year in Sunapee, New Hampshire.

Heather Furlong, the wife of one of the men accused, Joseph Furlong, ended up winning that election in March 2016.

Joseph Furlong and Adam Gaw were charged Wednesday with misdemeanor counts of forgery, and false documents, names or endorsement. Furlong also is accused of giving a false report to police. Their arrests were first reported by WNTK-FM radio.

Police say the email from candidate Janice Bettencourt to a friend was altered and sent out to many more people at a basketball game. It referenced another candidate, asking if it was a "popularity contest" for her.

A message was left at a phone number listed for Joseph Furlong. Numbers listed for Gaw weren't in service.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.