Hyundai recalls 978,000 cars; seat belts can come loose

3 charged in shooting at Chicago playground; 2 girls injured 3 charged in shooting at Chicago playground; 2 girls injured An 18-year-old and two juveniles have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that wounded two girls during a school picnic at a Chicago playground. An 18-year-old and two juveniles have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that wounded two girls during a school picnic at a Chicago playground.

Black gun owners worried by acquittal in Castile shooting Black gun owners worried by acquittal in Castile shooting The acquittal of an officer in the death of a Minnesota motorist who volunteered that he had a gun during a traffic stop adds to the worries of African-American gun owners. The acquittal of an officer in the death of a Minnesota motorist who volunteered that he had a gun during a traffic stop adds to the worries of African-American gun owners.

National figures make closing arguments in Georgia race National figures make closing arguments in Georgia race A nationally watched Georgia congressional race is in its final stretch, and the candidates are calling on some national figures to excite voters ahead of Tuesday's election. A nationally watched Georgia congressional race is in its final stretch, and the candidates are calling on some national figures to excite voters ahead of Tuesday's election.

Woman who stormed stage during 'Julius Caesar' is arrested Woman who stormed stage during 'Julius Caesar' is arrested A New York production of Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" with a Trump-like character who is assassinated added a boisterous new scene this weekend: A 24-year-old activist stormed the stage, yelling, "Do you want... A New York production of Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" with a Trump-like character who is assassinated added a boisterous new scene this weekend: A 24-year-old activist stormed the stage, yelling, "Do you want Trump to be assassinated?".