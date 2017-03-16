No injuries in train vs. truck crash in Essex Jct.

A train hit a truck at a crossing in Essex Junction shortly before the evening commute.

Fortunately, the train was going very slowly when the crash happened at the Maple Street crossing near the Five Corners at about 3:45 p.m.

Essex Police tell us that there was enough traffic in front of the driver that he couldn't move his truck off the tracks. He then tried to avoid train by pushing the car in front of him to get off the tracks, but he failed to do so.

"Trains don't swerve, you have to make the cautious decision that you can't run these red lights. You're just putting yourself in danger," Essex Police Sgt. Rob Hall said.

After the crash, regulations required the train not be moved until the crew was replaced.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to the driver or anyone on the train.

Traffic was delayed about an hour but was cleared up by rush hour.