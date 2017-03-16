Should Chittenden County have safe spots for drug users?

Thursday, State's Attorney Sarah George announced the creation of a commission to study whether there should be Safe Injection Sites in the area. George says the commission is going to have an open and honest discussion about whether those sites will help combat the opiate crisis. The commission will be made up of law enforcement and health professionals.

"All of us are sort of talking about all of these ways that we want to combat the opioid crisis and this is one of the ways that other places are doing it. And so I think it's only fair to have that same conversation about whether it's a possible solution," George said.

This follows a bill by a Burlington representative this year which proposed creating safe spaces for addicts where supervision, clean needles, overdose-reversal drugs and access to treatment would all be on hand