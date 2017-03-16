Vt. governor, lawmakers trade barbs over budget

Halfway through the Statehouse work year, Vermont lawmakers and the governor are trading more barbs than ideas.

The House is scrambling to complete its budget. Both chambers shot down the heart of Gov. Phil Scott's proposal, relying heavily on level-funding school budgets and convincing teachers to pay for more of their health care.

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, contends he put forward plenty of ideas and it's time for lawmakers to come up with ideas. Key budget writers say the governor should join them in that effort.

"How about an opportunity to think outside the box, think creatively about what we can do to become more efficient. I'm just waiting for a proposal from House Appropriations to do so," the governor said.

"All I'm asking for is a partnership. I'm not asking for someone to solve the budget problem for me. I'm not asking for work to be done for me, and I'm not asking to negotiate at this point. All I'm asking for is someone to work with me," said Rep. Kitty Toll, D-Danville.

Gov. Scott says there is plenty of cash that could be cut out of school costs but he refused to highlight any possibilities he hadn't before in a press briefing Thursday.

House budget writers say their current plan is $8 million in the red but pledged they'll find more cuts and get a balanced plan on the table.