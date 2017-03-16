Quantcast

Vermont publications vie for James Beard Award

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A couple of Vermont publications are up for the so-called Oscar of Foods.

EatingWell was nominated for a James Beard Award in the Food and Health Category for its "You need this" article. And Seven Days is up for the local impact award for "Plates in the Air," "Got Milk" and "Jailhouse Beets" articles.

The winners will be announced in April.

