Ice jam triggers flooding in Northern NY

"Feels like Gilligan's Island. They can't get out, they can't get in. Can't do nothing," said Jeremy Golden, whose home is at risk of flooding.

Icy waters have jumped the banks of the Salmon River. Now, caution and concern as several streets flood in the village of Malone, New York.

"All this ice has to go somewhere," said Jerry Fisher of Malone Public Works. "If it starts loosening up, where's it going to go?"

The problem is a near half-mile ice jam, built up by what officials describe as "frazil ice," or water too turbulent to freeze solid.

Reporter Tyler Dumont: What can you do?

Jerry Fisher: Right now, it's a wait-and-see game if the water rises or hopefully it starts to recede.

Gushing under guard rails and spilling onto streets. Levels are adding up to several feet in some spots, reaching up to mailboxes, street signs and front yards. And coming closer to homes. Water is already touching many driveways and some basements are flooded. And as levels continue to rapidly rise, there's fear as to just how much worse this will get.

If flooded homes weren't bad enough, the flood is also creeping up on a wastewater treatment plant at the end of the street. That could create an even more serious problem.

"We'd go into an overflow situation and you'd have sewage spilling into the river," Fisher said.

But officials say there's not much they can do.

"There's no real room that we could sandbag and it's probably dangerous to do so at this point in time, even if we could," said Ricky Provost of Franklin County Emergency Services.

With their fingers crossed, locals are trying to make a plan.

"Stay up here. Stay dry," Golden said. "It's a mess."

Officials say with the current conditions of thick, built up ice and all the snow, they are unable to break up the jam. Right now, they're just keeping an eye on it and hoping for things to improve soon.