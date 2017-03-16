Quantcast

Darren Perron inducted into VSC Hall of Fame

Darren Perron inducted into VSC Hall of Fame

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

We are celebrating one of our own at WCAX News. Our Darren Perron is being honored at the annual Vermont State Colleges Hall of Fame dinner Thursday night.

Darren is a proud graduate of Castleton State College, now called Castleton University, and he is receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award and being inducted into the VSC Hall of Fame.

Congratulations to Darren and all the others being honored.

