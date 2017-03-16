Meet Vermont's three-time oratorical champ

Vergennes High School student Alyse Beauchemin qualified this month to represent Vermont at the American Legion National High School Oratorical Contest next month in Indianapolis. It's her third time picking up that honor. She joined us on "The :30" to tell us more about the national public speaking tournament and what she's learned about our laws, the Constitution and leadership. Watch the video to see.
The U.S. Navy says they have located the seven missing American sailors from the U.S.S. Fitzgerald.
Saturday, hundreds of people lined up at Fairmont Farm in East Montpelier for a taste of that farm life.
Saturday morning, a loon chick hatched on a lake in Moultonborough New Hampshire.
Residents in Lincoln are coming together in the fight against invasive plants.
A family is celebrating the 40th anniversary of a successful and lifesaving kidney transplant.
Police say 80-year-old destroyed parts of his neighbor's boathouse on Lake Memphremagog.
Vermont State Police say Logan Legacy is accused of dragging a person by their hair and then choking them.
The upper La Platte River and Natural area in Shelburne is working to restore the river bank that flows into Lake Champlain.
