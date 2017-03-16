Quantcast

Meet Vermont's three-time oratorical champ

Meet Vermont's three-time oratorical champ


BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Vergennes High School student Alyse Beauchemin qualified this month to represent Vermont at the American Legion National High School Oratorical Contest next month in Indianapolis. It's her third time picking up that honor. She joined us on "The :30" to tell us more about the national public speaking tournament and what she's learned about our laws, the Constitution and leadership. Watch the video to see.

