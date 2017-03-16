NH Senate calls for outside oversight of child services agency

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The state Senate wants to create an Office of the Child Advocate to keep watch over New Hampshire's embattled child services agency.

The chamber on Thursday backed a bill aimed at holding the Division for Children, Youth and Families more accountable. The agency has been under scrutiny following a number of high-profile child deaths and an outside report that found it does not have enough workers to handle cases appropriately.

Republican Sen. Sharon Carson says DCYF is a "very troubled division" and the state must "get to the bottom of what is going on."

The child advocate would be independent of the department. DCYF would be required to report any child fatality to the child advocate immediately.

The bill also creates an Oversight Commission Children's Services and Juvenile Justice.

