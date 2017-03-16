GOP senators back bill limiting NH food stamp eligibility

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican senators have approved a bill limiting food stamp eligibility over Democrats' assertions it could leave more families hungry.

Federal law sets resource and income limits for receiving food stamps, but states are allowed to make modifications. New Hampshire sets a higher income threshold for some households with children and doesn't require an asset test. Advocates say about 17,000 households in New Hampshire receive food stamps under the state's modification.

But the legislation would bar the state from going beyond the federal limits in most cases. Republicans say that won't hurt needy children; the bill says the state could still approve higher limits for households with minor children if a legislative committee approves.

The bill also says all recipients must meet federal work requirements.

