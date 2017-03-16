Hoopcat fans proud despite tournament loss

The UVM Hoopcats lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Purdue Thursday night by a score of 80-70.

While Catamounts fans hoped for a different outcome, they still walked out of bars and restaurants proudly sporting their green and gold. Church Street Tavern was packed Thursday night as supporters cheered on the Hoopcats until the very end.

With just a minute left in the game, fans kept telling one another there was still a chance. They did not want to give up on the team. UVM has an extremely dedicated fan base and this year there were almost 600 season ticket holders. As the final buzzer rang, people on Church Street gave the team a round of applause for a season well done.

"There were many years where they didn't belong out there playing against a big 10 team, and tonight they looked like they belonged. I was really happy to see how well they played," said Eric Knudsen, from South Burlington.

"I'm super bummed,” said UVM student Alison Mercier. “They were super fun to watch all season."

"They came into this game with 21 wins in a row. The most in the country right now. Just so proud. What a great basketball team," said Travis St. Peter of Essex Junction.

"I'm so proud of UVM. I love UVM so much. I wish we made it to the tournament more because we're such a great school and I'm so happy we made it this year so that everyone could see how awesome UVM is," student Danielle Smith said.

Fans cheered on the team at spots across our region, including at the Upper Deck Pub in South Burlington. There was also a viewing party at the UVM alumni house in Burlington.

The love for the Hoopcats didn't stop in Vermont; the UVM alumni website says supporters got together in 17 states to watch the game.