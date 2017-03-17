UVM fans show their school pride after tough loss in NCAA Tournament

The U.S. Navy says they have located the seven missing American sailors from the U.S.S. Fitzgerald.
The U.S. Navy says they have located the seven missing American sailors from the U.S.S. Fitzgerald.
Located at 3155 Beebe Rd., the large house bears an American address, but a part of the home also sits in Stanstead, Quebec.
Located at 3155 Beebe Rd., the large house bears an American address, but a part of the home also sits in Stanstead, Quebec.
Nick and Ike are in the kitchen cooking something for you to cool off with
Nick and Ike are in the kitchen cooking something for you to cool off with
Saturday, hundreds of people lined up at Fairmont Farm in East Montpelier for a taste of that farm life.
Saturday, hundreds of people lined up at Fairmont Farm in East Montpelier for a taste of that farm life.
Saturday morning, a loon chick hatched on a lake in Moultonborough New Hampshire.
Saturday morning, a loon chick hatched on a lake in Moultonborough New Hampshire.
Residents in Lincoln are coming together in the fight against invasive plants.
Residents in Lincoln are coming together in the fight against invasive plants.
A family is celebrating the 40th anniversary of a successful and lifesaving kidney transplant.
A family is celebrating the 40th anniversary of a successful and lifesaving kidney transplant.