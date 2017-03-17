UVM fans show their school pride after tough loss in NCAA Tournament

Losing is always tough to take, especially for fans. But many fans say their UVM pride trumps their disappointment.

"I'm very proud they are here. It's nice to get my school out there to the world," student Eric Schmidt said.

Even for fans like Schmidt, a UVM student who just jumped on the bandwagon last month, the ending was hard to take.

"The last two minutes were just not my favorite two minutes," he said.

Schmidt's sentiment was followed by other students and alumni who watched the game at Church Street Tavern in Burlington.

"I'm bummed I won't watch them in the future rounds," student Alison Mercier said.

"I lived through a lot of the dark days of UVM basketball. Obviously, UVM has been very successful for a long time, but to see them compete and play so well. I wish they got the win, but I am really glad to see them compete and paly well," UVM Alum Eric Knudsen said.

Some lucky fans even got to witness the big game in Milwaukee, beating this week's blizzard.

"We were determined to get here no matter what. If we couldn't get a flight, we were driving," one UVM fan said.

On the WCAX Facebook page Friday, people were proud. Nick Stevens wrote: "It was a good game. They have a young team and will for sure make the tourney again next year!"

UVM student Danielle Smith said when the team touches down in Vermont, they can expect a lot of support.

"They will be very welcomed. Even though they lost the first game, I don't think anybody cares about that, everyone is super proud that they made it to the tournament, that's all that matters," said Danielle Smith, a UVM student.

Patrick Gym was home to almost 600 season ticket holders this season and was sold out for many of their games. Fans agree this is a historic season no one will forget.