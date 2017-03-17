Quantcast

Berlin police looking for suspect in burglary

BERLIN, Vt. -

Berlin Police are asking the public for help identifying a thief who broke into a local business.

The burglary happened at the Freihofer's Baker Outlet on US-302 in Barre. Police say the suspect, who was caught by surveillance cameras, stole items from the outlet back on March 9.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Berlin police at 802-223-4401.

