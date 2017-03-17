Berlin police looking for suspect in burglary

A mother's grief is behind a bill in New York's legislature that would allow prosecutors to charge dealers of heroin and other opioids with homicide when their wares cause an overdose death.
An international conservation group says fewer of North America's Atlantic salmon are making it back to rivers to spawn, which bodes poorly for the future of the imperiled fish.
More than 100 schools, businesses and individuals in Vermont are doing their parts to help bees and butterflies, whose populations are sharply declining.
In a backyard vegetable garden at a Burlington middle school, students made sure to plant flowers like deep pink sweet william, a bushy sage plant with purple blossoms and zinnias, and marigolds that will bloom this summer.
The U.S. Navy says they have located the seven missing American sailors from the U.S.S. Fitzgerald.
Located at 3155 Beebe Rd., the large house bears an American address, but a part of the home also sits in Stanstead, Quebec.
Nick and Ike are in the kitchen cooking something for you to cool off with
Saturday, hundreds of people lined up at Fairmont Farm in East Montpelier for a taste of that farm life.
Saturday morning, a loon chick hatched on a lake in Moultonborough New Hampshire.
