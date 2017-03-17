Vt. artist paints murals across the country

A Vermont muralist is showing her talents all over the country.

She's currently in Louisiana, on her sixth stop.

Mary Lacy says she only paints of murals of animals, typically relatable to the area.

The painting of an alligator in New Iberia will be complete within in a couple of weeks.

"I definitely feel like I build relationships with each city," Lacy said. "I'm pretty out in the open, so I've met a lot of unique characters in each place."