Quantcast

Vt. artist paints murals across the country - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. artist paints murals across the country

Posted: Updated:
NEW IBERIA, La. -

A Vermont muralist is showing her talents all over the country.

She's currently in Louisiana, on her sixth stop.

Mary Lacy says she only paints of murals of animals, typically relatable to the area.

The painting of an alligator in New Iberia will be complete within in a couple of weeks.

"I definitely feel like I build relationships with each city," Lacy said. "I'm pretty out in the open, so I've met a lot of unique characters in each place."

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.