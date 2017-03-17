Storm leaves hundreds of motorists stranded in Montreal

The big storm left 300 cars stranded on a Montreal highway this week. Leaders say the city must do better. CTV's Genevieve Beauchemin reports.

On a stretch of Highway 13 in Montreal, 300 drivers and their passengers spent the night trapped, huddling in their cars. Children among them, prisoners of the storm.

"Our trucks are running out of gas at the same time, so we're just trying to stay warm. Just let time pass," one stranded driver told CTV.

But for more than 12 long hours, there was no rescue. And anger mounted all day about why help took so long to come.

"Frustration because no one was telling us any news to tell us why no one is moving," a stranded passenger said.

The highway nightmare began with a pileup during the evening rush hour Tuesday. The result of a monster storm that dumped over a foot of snow in just a few hours on Montreal, and more than double that-- up to 30 inches in some regions. The storm paralyzed transport, shut down all schools, universities and many businesses.

But things were even worse south of Quebec City. Howling winds and a massive blizzard blocked major thoroughfares and took the lives of two men found in a car covered by a mound of snow. They called 911 from the road. They were trapped; their vehicle buried.

Mayor Alain Fortier said people could not see 20 feet ahead.

Police on snowmobiles tried to reach the men for hours but got stuck. And even hours later, officers in the area struggled to make their way to work on snowshoes.

All this in a province used to coping with heavy snowfall and accustomed to residents leaning on one another to weather the storm.

But authorities in Montreal were not prepared to cope with the stranded motorists on Highway 13. A communications breakdown led to hours of delay in sending help.

"We have to learn from the situation and do better, much better next time," Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said.