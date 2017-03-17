Woman charged in sister's overdose death appears in court

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont woman who's been in jail since she was arrested on charges she sold heroin that led to her sister's fatal overdose last year may be released under an offer from prosecutors.

Emily Welch, of Bennington, appeared in court on Thursday. Prosecutors have outlined an offer in which Welch, who's been jailed since Feb. 2, would be screened for the Windham County Sheriff's Office electronic monitoring program.

If she's accepted, the state would request $100,000 suspended cash bail upon her release.

Welch's attorney says the monitoring program presents an opportunity for his client to enroll in an inpatient treatment center.

Welch has pleaded not guilty to a felony count of selling heroin with a death resulting in connection with the December death of 35-year-old Kristen Long of Bennington.

