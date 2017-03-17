Central Vermont Medical Center gets interim leader

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) - The Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin is going to be getting an interim leader when the current chief operating officer retires at the end of the month.

The chairman of the medical center's board of trustees announced Nancy Lothian has been named interim president and chief operating officer during the search for a permanent replacement for Judy Tartaglia.

The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus reports board chairman Michael Dellipriscoli says that between now and the end of the month, the medical center's selection committee will narrow down and interview candidates. A decision on a permanent successor to Tartaglia will be made at the end of April or early May.

Tartaglia has led the medical center for 10 years.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.