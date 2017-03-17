Autopsy shows NH man died of gunshot wound; juvenile charged

FARMINGTON, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say an autopsy has concluded a New Hampshire man died of a gunshot wound in a case in which a juvenile is accused of second-degree murder in his death.

Attorney General Joseph Foster says 33-year-old James Laprade, of Farmington, died at a home Wednesday. Police responding to a call found Laprade and a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was hospitalized with injuries and is expected to recover. Her name has not been released.

Prosecutors are asking that the juvenile, also charged with attempted murder, be tried as an adult.

