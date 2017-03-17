Funeral to be held for Keene police chief

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - A funeral is going to be held for the police chief in Keene, New Hampshire, whose "untimely death" is being investigated.

Chief Brian Costa was found dead in his home on March 9. State police are investigating.

A service has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard's Church in Keene.

Costa worked with the Keene Police Department since 1996.

A bank account has been set up for donations to his children. It is under the name Brian C. Costa Memorial Fund through the Savings Bank of Walpole, P.O. Box 744, Keene 03431.

