Opposition grows to Mount Washington hotel

By MICHAEL CASEY

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A proposal to build a luxury hotel a mile from the summit of New Hampshire's Mount Washington has environmentalists and hiking groups crying foul, complaining it would damage the fragile alpine ecology and destroy the scenic views.

The 25,000-square-foot hotel is being proposed by the owners of a historic cog railway that climbs up the mountain, the highest peak in the Northeast. Located at an elevation of 5,600 feet on land abutting the railway, the 35-room hotel would be open from late April through November. It could be ready by July 3, 2019, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Mount Washington Cog Railway.

Since it was announced in December, opposition has grown steadily with one petition against it gathering more than 8,000 signatures.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.