Man pinned by dump truck

WILLISTON, Vt. -

An employee of S.D. Ireland Concrete was taken to the hospital after being pinned underneath a dump truck for about 20 minutes Friday morning.

The Williston Fire Department says the man, who hasn't yet been identified, was doing mechanical work underneath the truck when part of the rear suspension let go and fell on him, crushing him in the abdomen area.

A department spokesperson said two of the Williston firefighters that responded had recently taken advanced level technical rescue classes, which helped them remove the victim faster.

Firefighters say the man was lucky and his injuries are not life-threatening. They say he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

