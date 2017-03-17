Man pinned by dump truck

Twenty-four New York counties are considered High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas -- that includes Clinton and Franklin Counties.
Twenty-four New York counties are considered High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas -- that includes Clinton and Franklin Counties.
A partial victory for neighbors in the fight to prevent a rock crushing operation in Graniteville.had claimed it didn't need a permit, but a state Supreme Court ruling last year, forced them to shut down. I...
A partial victory for neighbors in the fight to prevent a rock crushing operation in Graniteville.
Police say 80-year-old destroyed parts of his neighbor's boathouse on Lake Memphremagog.
Police say 80-year-old destroyed parts of his neighbor's boathouse on Lake Memphremagog.
A Charlotte home badly damaged following a fire Sunday.
A Charlotte home badly damaged following a fire Sunday.
A mother's grief is behind a bill in New York's legislature that would allow prosecutors to charge dealers of heroin and other opioids with homicide when their wares cause an overdose death.
A mother's grief is behind a bill in New York's legislature that would allow prosecutors to charge dealers of heroin and other opioids with homicide when their wares cause an overdose death.
An international conservation group says fewer of North America's Atlantic salmon are making it back to rivers to spawn, which bodes poorly for the future of the imperiled fish.
An international conservation group says fewer of North America's Atlantic salmon are making it back to rivers to spawn, which bodes poorly for the future of the imperiled fish.
More than 100 schools, businesses and individuals in Vermont are doing their parts to help bees and butterflies, whose populations are sharply declining.
In a backyard vegetable garden at a Burlington middle school, students made sure to plant flowers like deep pink sweet william, a bushy sage plant with purple blossoms and zinnias, and marigolds that will bloom this summer.
The U.S. Navy says they have located the seven missing American sailors from the U.S.S. Fitzgerald.
The U.S. Navy says they have located the seven missing American sailors from the U.S.S. Fitzgerald.