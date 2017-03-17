Bill would allow Vt. police to seize guns in domestic incidents

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont legislative committee has advanced a bill that would allow police to temporarily seize firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident.

Vermont Public Radio reports the proposal says the seizure could occur if someone is cited or arrested on a domestic assault charge. It would allow police to remove the weapons for five days without a court order, even if the guns are legal and weren't used in the alleged crime.

Existing law allows police to confiscate guns if they're used, or threatened to be used, or if they're considered evidence of a crime. Otherwise, it takes a court order.

Department of Safety Commissioner Thomas Anderson says there may be some constitutional concerns with respect to the holding period. John Treadwell, chief of the criminal division at the Office of the Attorney General, believes it's constitutionally permissible.

