Vt. business celebrates the beauty of the brain

The folks at MBF Bioscience are developing software and computer microscope systems for neuroscience research.

"Because the size and shape of neurons affect the function of what it does. An example is a customer of ours just published a research paper on post-traumatic stress disorder and they documented the changes in neurons in mice with a mouse model of post-traumatic stress disorder," said Kristin Connors of MBF Bioscience.

The software offers clues to how the brain works.

Reporter Judy Simpson: So these are what?

Kristin Connors: So these are neurons from the brain, yes from the brain. This is a human neuron, these two are neurons from mouse models.

The folks here take the brain and its functions very seriously. But they also see the beauty in the brain and what makes it tick. They have even started an international competition featuring brain art.

"Neuro Art is an image contest to celebrate the beauty of the brain," Connors said.

It's a monthly art contest open to anyone who wants to submit an image or even a drawing of the brain. Images that are out of this world, from folks around the world.

"Yes it is an international contest, so we have images submitted from all over the world," Connors said. "The winners last month were both from Brazil."

Anyone can vote for their favorite images online. Monthly winners get a $250 credit toward the purchase of MBF Bioscience products.

"Yes, of course, this has been really successful and we will see where this goes and whatever else spurs on from this," Connors said.

Discovering new information about the brain and what it looks like when it is at work.

Click here to check out the images.