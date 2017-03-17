Quantcast

St. Patrick's Day celebration starts early in Winooski

WINOOSKI, Vt. -

Some St. Patrick's Day revelers got off to an early start Friday.

By 8 a.m., the doors were already open at McKee's Pub in Winooski, with more than 100 people filling the bar within minutes.

Owner Lance McKee says it's great to celebrate with the community.

"We've been doing it for 29 years. It's a St. Patrick's Day tradition, Winooski-style," McKee said. "You know it's awesome.  It keeps growing every year."

Hundreds of customers were expected to visit McKee's this St. Patrick's Day to celebrate all things Irish.

