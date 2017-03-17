2 small planes crash in midair over Montreal

Quantcast

One person is dead and another is critically injured after two small planes crashed in midair over Montreal Friday.

Police reported the planes collided over a shopping center in Saint-Bruno on Montreal's south side just before 1 p.m. They say one aircraft landed in the shopping center's parking lot, the other on the roof. One pilot was killed, the other is in critical condition. Two other people were treated for shock. Police confirmed the men were alone in their planes.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The shopping center was evacuated.

