Vt. Guard, police face off for charity

They call themselves the Defenders and the Enforcers, and they're ready to battle it out this weekend for a worthy cause.

It's the annual benefit hockey game between the Vermont Air and Army Guard, and Vermont's state and local police.

The money raised, usually about $4,000, goes to both the Vermont National Guard's Charitable Foundation and the Vermont Police Association.

"The charitable foundation takes care of the families of the Guard members when they're deployed. They also have summer programs for kids. Really important to the Guard members," said Jo-Jo Leahy, the benefit organizer.

The 14th annual Defenders vs. Enforcers Benefit Hockey Game will be held Saturday night at the Essex Skating Facility in Essex Junction. Tickets are $5 and the first puck will drop at 6 p.m. For more details -- https://www.facebook.com/events/180197672478133/