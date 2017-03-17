Burlington teachers, school district at impasse

Burlington teachers and the district are at an impasse over a new contract.

A teachers strike was averted last fall with a deal for this year.

Now, the district says the teachers union is asking for raises of nearly 8 percent when you factor in retirement benefits and that granting that would lead to either more program cuts or a 9 percent tax increase.

The district plan calls for a raise of less than 1 percent.

The teachers union says money isn't the only sticking point; other issues are services for Burlington's diverse student population and class size.