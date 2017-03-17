Quantcast

3 Island Pond men accused of heroin trafficking

HARTFORD, Vt. -

Vermont State Police say they arrested a trio of drug traffickers Thursday.

They say Clair Deslandes, 58, Travis Pelletier, 27, and Logan Dupuis, 20, all of Island Pond, were stopped Thursday evening on Interstate 91 in Hartford.

Police say they found 1,418 bags of heroin in the car.

Police say the arrests follow a heroin investigation in Essex County.

