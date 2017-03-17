Storm has snowmobilers revved up to ride

All the new snow is what drew Richard Loosemore and his buddy Greg Brow here from Connecticut.

"Let's get some snowmobiling in!" Loosemore said.

The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers expects thousands of others to hit the trails this weekend, too. VAST operates a system of 5,000 miles of trails. Before the big storm, there wasn't much open.

"We had roughly 300 miles or so that last couple of weekends up in the Northeast Kingdom. All the riding was concentrated up there," said Matt Tetreault of VAST.

But he says more than 4,000 miles of trails will be ready for riding this weekend. More trails to cruise. More money into the state. VAST estimates that snowmobiling generates upward of $500 million in Vermont every year. A lot of those dollars are spent at local businesses along the trails.

"Good lunch, good food, gas. Keep the economy going, got to spend money all through the state," Loosemore said.

Loosemore said he spends $400-$500 a day while snowmobiling.

There is lots of new snow on the snowmobile trails. And, of course, that snow was light and fluffy. So this sun that's been out is helping to settle that snow a bit. But some folks are helping it go even a step further.

"I'm out breaking trails for the groomers to get through," Tristan Vaughan said.

Vaughan is out on his sled, cleaning up the trails and getting them ready for the weekend.

"Really important," he said. "Because we want to pack it down so that it will last and enhance the riding season."

If you are heading out, use extra caution to avoid riding on frozen bodies of water.

"With the thaw we had, a lot of stuff opened up. But it froze over now with all this snow on it, certainly not safe," Tetreault said.

But if you exercise some good judgment, you can be like Loosemore and safely enjoy the freedom of riding a sled.

"Once in a while, you might see a deer!" Loosemore said.

VAST is now offering three-day passes to access their trails. Click here for more information.