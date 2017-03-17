Quantcast

Sanders tells students they can shape the world

BENNINGTON, Vt. -

Sen. Bernie Sanders told students Friday that they can shape the future of the world.

His stop at Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington was just one of the schools he's visiting on a two-day swing across the state.

"Don't sit back and complain and say, 'Oh, this is terrible, somebody else is doing terrible things to me.' You have the power to make things happen if you use your brains and you figure out how you do it," said Sanders, I-Vermont.

The senator also visited Vermont Technical College Friday.

