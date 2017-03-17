Snowstorm cleanup still underway in Burlington

"It's only about one or two miles per hour that we can clear these sidewalks, but we're making great headway," said Rob Green of Burlington Public Works.

The cleanup continues after a record-breaking storm earlier this week dumped about 2.5 feet on the Queen City. Snow came down at several inches per hour, a challenge for public works crews who spent over 12 hours just getting to every street in the city.

"We plowed and plowed and plowed and it looked like we didn't do anything," Green said.

But crews have gone from driving plow trucks to bobcats and dump trucks, clearing solid pileups from narrow roads.

Unlike most Vermont towns that can just plow snow aside, Burlington has to actually remove it from city streets. And all that snow ends up in a big lot, right by the lake. The lot extends upward of 5 acres and is where crews are hauling much of the snow from downtown areas.

Those walking near Church Street Friday took notice of the quick improvement of sidewalk conditions.

"They're actually really good. I have dress boots on and my feet are dry," said Kelly Arott of Burlington.

"More around the commercial areas it's cleared, but where people are living it's a little bit more challenging," said Katelyn Rinaldi of Burlington.

Public Works says they have to clear 127 miles of sidewalk and 95 miles of street. They've been working around the clock to get it all done.

"They come in at three in the morning and don't leave until seven at night," Green said. "So, since Tuesday, they've been putting in 16-, 17-hour days and they're still not done yet."

The good news-- public works says most of their work finished up Friday as they've reached nearly every neighborhood in the city. They also tell us they are still within budget despite this week's big storm.