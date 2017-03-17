State of emergency declared in Malone

A state of emergency has now been declared in Malone, New York, as major flooding continues to threaten homes in the village.

A nearly half-mile ice jam has backed up, causing waters of the Salmon River to rise above roads.

Multiple streets are flooded and have been forced to close.

Some homes have water in their basement.

Officials have started sandbagging a nearby sewage treatment plant that also remains at risk.

Related Story:

Ice jam triggers flooding in Northern NY