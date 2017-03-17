Quantcast

Crash closes I-91 in Barnet

BARNET, Vt. -

A crash closed Interstate 91 southbound in Barnet Friday afternoon.

Vermont State Police say 34-year-old Michael Pollari's box truck went off the road near Exit 18, through a guardrail and into the median. The New Hampshire man was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Interstate 91 has since reopened.

