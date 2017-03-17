UVM Hoopcats return home

Quantcast

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The UVM Hoopcats are back after their valiant effort at the NCAA tournament.

The team returned home from Milwaukee Friday afternoon following their 80-70 loss to Purdue in the first round.

The 13th-seeded Cats more than held their own with the Big Ten champs, falling just short in the late stages of the game.

But they still returned home proud of their record-setting season.

