Many bills miss crossover cut

Friday began with more than 600 proposed laws up for consideration this year in Montpelier. Now, the vast majority of them are off the table until next year. The deadline is known as crossover and any bill that isn't close to being considered by the whole House or Senate won't make it.

A few notable proposals that just squeaked in include:

A proposal to provide paid family leave paid for by a payroll tax on all businesses.

New standards to ensure dogs and cats get proper food and shelter.

New penalties for having or selling fentanyl, which is an opiate 100 times stronger than heroin.

A marijuana legalization effort missed the cutoff but we're told House lawmakers will keep working on it and the Senate may still choose to take it up.