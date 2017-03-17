Killington Irish Festival celebrates St. Patrick's Day

At the Summit Lodge in Killington, there's an Irish theme all year long, but Friday it was amplified.

"You name it, we have it," said Emmett O'Dwyer of the Summit Lodge.

O'Dwyer knows a thing or two about Irish traditions; he's from Ireland and decided to take St. Patrick's Day celebrations into his own hands.

"Instead of doing just a St. Patrick's Day event, we wanted to do a whole festival," Emmett O'Dwyer said.

He called it the Killington Irish Festival and everything here-- from the music to the food to the dancing-- is authentic.

"I've never been to America; it's been a great experience," said Ella Parke, an Irish step dancer.

Parke just stepped off the plane from Ireland Thursday night. She and 12 other dancers are showing Vermont a part of their Irish culture.

"It's a part of life. I wouldn't even say it's a hobby. It's something that we all do," said Tracey O'Dwyer, a dance teacher.

And it's what Tracey O'Dwyer teaches for a living.

"You have to get every beat or they will know because they can hear every little tap," Parke said.

"We're trying to bring over the character of Ireland with the dancing. It's just very real," Emmett O'Dwyer said.

And the celebration in Killington continues Saturday.