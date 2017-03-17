Shaheen criticizes Trump, GOP health plan in weekly address

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is using the Democrats' weekly address to remind Americans of President Donald Trump's campaign-trail promises to improve health care coverage, lower costs and fight the opioid epidemic.

Shaheen, in her second term representing New Hampshire, says the oldest rule in medicine is "do no harm," but the Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act would hurt millions of people. She says Trump does not have a mandate to take away people's health coverage and said the GOP plan would have especially tragic consequences for New Hampshire and other states struggling with the drug crisis.

She says the most powerful weapon in that fight has been getting people access to treatment thanks to the Affordable Care Act.

