UVM Hoopcats on the tournament and their winning season

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The UVM Hoopcats have wrapped up an incredible run to the NCAA tournament. Friday on "The :30," three of their starting players spoke with WCAX Sports Director Mike McCune about their successful season. Watch the video to see.

