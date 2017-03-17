A look at youth wrestling

Quantcast

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

If you have school-aged children, chances are you are well aware of youth sports programs, like basketball, football, field hockey, ice hockey and maybe even swimming. A sport you don't hear a lot about is wrestling.

Cathy Resmer is the executive editor and co-publisher of Kids Vermont Magazine. She's also a wrestling mom. She wrote the cover story for the March magazine called, "WrestleMania: How I learned to stop worrying and love youth wrestling." She appeared on "The :30" to tell us more. Watch the video to see.

Click here for Resmer's article.

