Tracing Vermont roots back to Canada

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

If you live in Vermont chances are you or someone you know has French Canadian roots. The topic is the subject of an upcoming conference at UVM. Richard Watts with the University's Center on Research in Vermont appeared on "The :30" to tell us more about the conference and French Canadians in Vermont and their historical, cultural and economic impacts here. Watch the video to see.

