Bucks Cruise in Inaugural Game

The Vermont Bucks rolled to a 73-21 win over the visiting Connecticut Chiefs in their inaugural game Friday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse. Vermont scored a touchdown on its opening drive with Steffen Colon hitting Jordan Snellings for the first points in franchise history. Milton native Jamie Holbrook added a strip sack, which he then recovered and returned for another touchdown in the blowout win.

The Bucks are back in action Saturday, Mach 25th when they take on the Ontario Niagara Spartans at the Gut.