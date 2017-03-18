Local skier determined to get back to the mountain after accident

Vermont and New Hampshire are among a handful of states with 20 or fewer deaths a year.
Police say a burglar broke into a Bennington County business and took a ride on a motorcycle inside.
A boat trailer accident has blocked traffic near the Burlington Beltline.
Protesters are outside a federal immigration enforcement building in St. Albans after a Mexican couple was arrested over the weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for most of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
Motorists who use the historic Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge to cross between New Hampshire and Vermont can expect delays one evening this week.
Two teenagers will face a judge Monday after police found them driving a stolen vehicle.
St. Johnsbury's police chief has been put on leave.
