Local skier determined to get back to the mountain after accident

On a Tuesday, last November at Mad River Glen. Keenan Weischedel was playing in powder.

"Saw a little line I wanted take. And skied it. Hit a little bit of an air. When I came down I double ejected and landed on my head," says Keenan Weischedel. He couldn't feel any of his body and was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock hospital by helicopter. "When I was in the helicopter I asked them if I would be walking again and they always kind of pushed that question aside," says Keenan Weischedel.

That's when the reality hit, Keenan broke his neck and went into shock. "Entering the hospital I didn't remember the next two days," says Keenan Weischedel

Keenan spent two months at the hospital working through intense physical therapy. Still today, Keenan has no feeling below his chest, and his hands are very weak. "My mother has been pretty incredible. She spent every night with me in the hospital. I had family practically every night," says Keenan Weischedel.

When Keenan finally got out of the hospital he returned to unfamiliar surroundings. "Are there any steps to your front door? Do you have a full bathroom on your first floor? Do you have a bedroom on your first floor? We didn't have any of those things," says Keenan's mom Betsy Weischedel. The Weischedels bought a new home for Keenan and nowadays Keenan is working towards independence.

"Basically you've got to learn to do everything for yourself in an adaptive way. So my bed plays a big role in everything I do. I change in my bed, do almost everything in my bed," says Keenan Weisched. This also including getting ready for a favorite activity, swimming.

Once Keenan has his bathing suit on they head to the pool at The Essex. That's where Keenan often meets up with one of his biggest supporters.

Annie Cooper coached Keenan in swimming when he was a youngster. Nowadays she works with Keenan to keep him in the water.

"To spend time with Keenan and see him get accomplished in the water so quickly has been just gratifying in ways I had not expected," says swim instructor Annie Cooper.

In a matter of seconds Keenan's life changed in ways he never expected. "Since this is life. Since I have to put in 24 hours a day of work into it. It feels good to accomplish things and get better. I get better every day," says Keenan.

And with that positive attitude, one way or another, he's determined to make it back on the mountain.

"I miss skiing the most."