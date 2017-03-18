Destination Recreation: Vermont dodgeball

Chris Triolo used to love playing dodgeball as a kid.

"I was living the dream back in 4th and 5th grade and when I got older obviously you stop playing." Says participant Chris Triolo.

Now, he's found an opportunity to pick up the game again right in Burlington.

"It's totally laid back. I mean everyone is super chill. It gets intense, it's a great workout, but everyone is super chill," says Sean Caters of Vermont Dodgeball He says, it's all about having fun!

"It's completely random team selection. We try to make it pretty even so everyone has a good time," says Caters.

They play dodgeball every Monday night for a hour and even after a few games you get pretty wiped out. But, for the people here it's more than just a game it's a social aspect as well.

That includes Triolo. "I'm new to Vermont so it's a great place also to meet new people that I might have not met before from work or where ever else."

And they welcome you to come and play, but get ready for a good work out too! "I mean its awesome cardio you get to meet new people I mean you will be sore all over," says Caters.

They play Monday nights at the Orchard school and it costs five dollars to play. They welcome anyone to come out, but you do have to be over 18.

They have more information on their Facebook page Vermont Dodgeball

