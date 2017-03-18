Quantcast

Crash in Killington claims the life of a Massachusetts man

KILLINGTON, Vt. -

A single car crash in Killington claimed the life of a Massachusetts man.

Vermont State Police along with Killington Police responded to the scene around 1:30 this morning. The incident happened at the intersection of Tanglewood and Gina Drive. They say a Ford Focus driven by 25-year-old Stephen Driscoll, of Bedford, N.H. failed to negotiate the turn, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The passenger, 30-year-old Alejandro Phoenix of Rockland, MA was pronounced dead at the scene from significant head injuries.  Police say he was not wearing a seat-belt.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks.

