Crash in Killington claims the life of a Massachusetts man

A single car crash in Killington claimed the life of a Massachusetts man.

Vermont State Police along with Killington Police responded to the scene around 1:30 this morning. The incident happened at the intersection of Tanglewood and Gina Drive. They say a Ford Focus driven by 25-year-old Stephen Driscoll, of Bedford, N.H. failed to negotiate the turn, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The passenger, 30-year-old Alejandro Phoenix of Rockland, MA was pronounced dead at the scene from significant head injuries. Police say he was not wearing a seat-belt.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks.